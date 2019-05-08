NGUNYI: 10 Reasons Why ‘If Elections Were Were Held Today, SONKO Would Become President’

By Makaki Siso

Nairobi Kenya

Controversial political scientist Professor Mutahi Ngunyi has warned other Presidential candidates to beware of Nairobi Governor MIKE MBUVI SONKO.

According to Ngunyi, if elections, if free fair and credible elections were to be held today with Sonko’s name on the ballot, he would win in a landslide.

Speaking to BBC journalists in his office yesterday, Ngunyi said governor Sonko has mastered the art of endearing himself into the hearts of the common Mwananchi and winning them instantly.

He gave 10 reasons why Sonko stands out because he does things diffently compared to other governors. He said that the Nairobi governor enjoys massive countrywide support, something he attributed to his PR by giving the recent example where he was chewing miraa while interacting with his fans through Facebook Live.

According to professor Ngunyi, Sonko speaks the language of the commoner and not that of the elitists. He said Sonko would pull a surprise just like he did during the Jubilee nominations in 2017 elections despite resistance from the Mt. Kenya mafia.

Here are Ngunyi’s 10 reasons why Sonko would win if elections were held today:

1. Governor Sonko pays County Staff by 28th of every month as opposed to previous regime where they would go for 3 months without pay.

2. Governor Sonko has banned spending at source; all money is being swept to Central Bank at midnight every day and no spending without approval by Controller of Budget.

3. Governor Sonko is walking the talk on Zero Tolerance of corruption; so far he has caught up with and arrested 60% of corruption cartels in City Hall and the remaining 40% is under siege.

4. Governor Sonko has constructed and finished 89KMs of 91 Roads in less than one year and half where the previous regime did a mere 17KMs in 5 Years!

5. Governor Sonko has turned the Nairobi City’s health facilities around; Mbagathi Hospital was on Thursday highlighted as a Centre of Excellence by Global Fund, Pumwani Hospital and it’s human breast milk bank are winning global accolades and the county is producing it’s own oxygen at Mama Lucy Hospital!

6. Governor Sonko has made waste management and garbage collection the responsibility of every city resident and the Monthly Clean Ups are now a hallmark of Nairobi County Calendar.

7. Governor Sonko has made Nairobi Beautification Programme a success financing it from it’s own pocket and without spending a dime of County money while in previous regime hundreds of Millions of public money were sunk and still it failed miserably.

8. Governor Sonko has kept his promises to waive or reduce levies imposed on Nairobi Residents including parking fees, market fees and fire certificate fees while at the same time attaining highest revenue collections in the history of Nairobi.

9. Governor Sonko has made corruption history in management of bursaries and other welfare funds in the County ensuring these goodies trickle to the poor and the needy they are intended for and not diverted to corrupt private hands.

10. Governor Sonko has made Nairobi City truly the City of Choice to work, live and invest in by leading it to win major accolades and awards across the world and Africa in the short stint he has been at the helm.