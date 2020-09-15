Ngunjiri Wambugu writes to DCI boss Kinoti, wants DP Ruto, Oscar Sudi and Ng’eno investigated over “watu fulani” phrase

Nyeri Town Member of Parliament Ngunjiri Wambugu has finally reached out to Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti over politicians that have been using certain phrases in rallies.

In a letter shared on his Facebook page on Tuesday September 15, 2020, the lawmaker has argued that phrases like “Watu fulani” and “Watu wengine” may sound harmless but could be coded by politicians to fan violence against a section of Kenyans.

Wambugu has pointed out Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi, his Emurua Dikirr counterpart Johana Ng’eno and the Deputy President William Ruto as the leaders who commonly use the phrases, which he termed as ambiguous.

He has likened the phrases to “kwekwe” and “madoadoa” which were allegedly used to spread hate messages and incite ethnic violence by politicians during the 2007 General Election.

“Please note that the phrases “Watu fulani” and “watu wengine”are politically ambiguous. In current p[ublic political conversations these phrases are being assumed to refer to particular Kenyan political families. Others assume that these refer to particular Kenyan economic sector. However, some…fear that these phrases could as easily refer to a certain ethnic community,” reads part of his letter.

He said the phrases must be viewed as dangerous as the “madoadoda” and “kwekwe” encountered in Kenya’s violent history.

Wambugu has therefore urged DCI Kinoti to investigate whether the phrases are meant to incite some sections of Kenyan society against others.

He demanded that appropriate charges be preferred against anyone who has used these phrases in political rallies, should they be found to have meant to incite Kenyans.