News of how KDF Officers treated an old lady in Bomet reaches Uhuru, he shed tears !

IT HAS NEVER TOUCHED ME LIKE THIS ONE DID!!

An aging mother known as Jane who hails from Kipyosit Bomet East,followed her son when he joined others in the on going KDF recruitment at Longisa recruitment center on Wednesday!.

The lady had no transport but beat the scourging sunny morning and reached the center before the recruiting team could start the exercise.

She looked tired but determined to witness her sons exploits up to its eventual finish.Since she was the only aged woman within the crowd,her exhaustion drew the attention of Army officers who inquired what she was doing there!

“Na wee nyanya unafanya nini hapa!?” the commanding officer asked “since she could barely communicate in the language understood by the team,a native of the area was called to make the translation ” nimekuja kumpa motisia kijana yangu apate kazi maana ni yeye tu Niko naye” the old woman exclaimed amid trembles all over her body;she must have thought she will be arrested !!!

Strangely,the commander was moved by the woman’s confessions and asked the potential recruits who among them was nyanya’s son.The boy emerged hugging her dust encompassed mum as he shed his tears asking his mum why she had come!!!.

The Army commander gave his juniors instructions to assess the boy to his final end for the sake of the mother.She would later be offered a lift besides his son joining the qualified recruits.

#GodBlessYouMama.