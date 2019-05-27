Never come to Kiambu without Uhuru, Dp Ruto warned

Former Limuru MP, George Nyanja has asked Deputy President William Ruto not to set foot in Kiambu County unless accompanied by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking at Githunguri, the former MP critiqued the deputy president who has been holding fundraising in various churches across the Country.

“You are not welcome in this county unless you are accompanied by Uhuru,” Nyanja stated.

“How can someone go to another person’s home without his knowledge?” he questioned.

At the same time, lawmakers associated to the president have accused the deputy president of sabotaging Uhuru’s plan for the Big Four agenda.

Kiambu Deputy Governor James Nyoro, MPs Paul Koinange (Kiambaa), Joshua Kutuny, (Cherangany), Mercy Gakuya (Kasarani) and Ngunjiri Wambugu (Nyeri Town) opposed Ruto’s frequent political rallies.

Speaking during a church service in Nairobi’s Kasarani area, the leaders asked the deputy president to either suspend his political campaigns or resign.

“When Uhuru is busy pushing for his agenda, his deputy is busy asking for 2022 votes,” Kutuny cited.

Other leaders present during the church service were former Dagoretti South MP Denis Waweru and former Tigania West MP Kilemi Mwiria.

“It is sad that some of those people whom we went into the last elections together with the promise of building the nation and improving the lives of Kenyans are now pushing individual interests,” Waweru weighed in.