Never blame Raila for your misfortunes, Hon. Junet tells DP Ruto

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s confidant has gone after Deputy President William Ruto moments after President Uhuru Kenyatta endorsed McDonald Mariga for Kibra mini poll.

Taking to Twitter, National Assembly Minority Whip Junet Mohammed challenged the DP against pegging his party’s problems on the former premier when his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta, was still supporting his choices.

Let me not hear you again running around villages claiming that Raila is dividing Jubilee party and the Handshake and BBI is about 2022. https://t.co/jrmRm6P2Ed — Hon. Junet Mohamed (@JunetMohamed) September 18, 2019

Earlier, while speaking during the burial of Senator Mithika Linturi’s father on Tuesday, September 17, Ruto accused politicians of pushing for a referendum for their own selfish gain, adding that the move had birthed the two factions in the party – Kieleweke and Tanga tanga.

After the endorsement, however, Mohammed cautioned him against attacking the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) endorsed by Odinga.

“Let me not hear you again running around villages claiming that Raila is dividing Jubilee Party and the handshake and BBI is about 2022,” posted the legislator.

The response was in connection with Ruto’s celebratory remark in which he declared that the ball was in the court of the Jubilee Party leaders to ensure Mariga’s success.

In a statement sent to newsrooms, the president wished the former soccer star, who was accompanied by the party’s secretary-general, Raphael Tuju, success in the by-elections scheduled for November 7.

That was after rumours swirled that the president had not endorsed Mariga insinuating that he preferred not to compete with Raila Odinga ODM in the mini poll.

Ruto had earlier argued that the rift in the Jubilee party was brought about by Raila.

“Yes there is a rift in Jubilee fuelled by political factions, some for punguza mizigo and others for ongeza mzigo initiatives. All these confusion has brought trouble in Jubilee.

“You all know what is happening on matters of the constitution. The champions of change of the constitution are known. This is not the business of Jubilee but other people who are well known to Kenyans,” Ruto lashed out while lamenting over Raila’s relationship with President Uhuru Kenyatta, which brought about the Building Bridges Initiative.