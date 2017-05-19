HERE is NASA Supreme Leader Raila Schedule of Events for the Next TEN DAYS, #10MillionStrong

NASA on 10-day marathon tour to sell the ‘mabadiliko agenda’

On Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, the team will be in Mombasa, Kwale, Kilifi, Tana River and Lamu.

On Wednesday, the first team heads to Moyale and Marsabit, while the second will be in Mandera and Takaba.

On Thursday, the first team heads to Wajir, while the second team heads to Garissa, before they hold a joint rally in Isiolo later in the day.

On Friday, they will be back to the Rift Valley in Kapsabet, and on Saturday next week, they will be in Kakamega. They will converge in Nairobi on Sunday next week to have a major rally.

