NASA Secretariat Reap Big in Uhuru’s Latest Appointments

President Uhuru Kenyatta has rewarded two members of Raila Odinga’s NASA secretariat with state appointments.

Uhuru appointed Kathleen Openda as the Chairperson of the Council of the Kenya Institute of Mass Communication

Openda has been the director in charge of communication and media at the secretariat which ran Raila’s campaign.

Education CS Amina Mohammed has also appointed Joe Owaka Ager as Chairperson of the Placement Board for the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS).

Ager is the NASA director of operations.

Other beneficiaries of the latest appointments are former MPs David Were (Matungu), Raginah Ndambuki (Kilome) and Jackson Kiptanui (Keiyo South).

Former NTV boss Linus Kaikai and the previous Deputy Inspector General of police Joel Kitili are among those who have landed new parastatals job in the latest appointment.

Kaikai has been appointed as a non-executive Chairperson of the Brand Kenya Board, for a period of three years.

The appointment of Chris Kirubi has also been revoked.

Kitili will be the Chairperson of the Board of the Jomo Kenyatta Foundation, for a period of three years.

Others include; David Mwere who has been appointed the chairperson of the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation

Immanuel Ichor Imana becomes the chairperson of the Kenya International Convention Centre Board.

Former Deputy Inspector General of Police Samuel Arachi is the new chairman of the Tana and Athi Rivers Development Authority while Agnes Mantaine Pareiyo will chair the Anti-Female Genital Mutilation Board, for a period of six years.

Khadija Awale is the new Chairperson of the National Council for Children Services while Patrick Wohoro Ndohho will chair National Sports Fund Board of Trustees.

Uhuru swaps Peter Munya with Adan Mohammed in mini reshuffle

Linda Musumba has been appointed as Chairperson of the Board of the Kenya Institute for Public Policy Research and Analysis.

Cavince Odoyo Owidi to be the non-executive chairperson of the Board of Lake Basin Development Authority.

“Titus Ibus to be the Chairperson of the LAPSSET Corridor Development Authority, up to 15th February 2019, with effect from 12th July 2018 and revoke the appointment of Amb. Francis K. Muthaura” the gazette notice stated.

Flora Mutahi is the new chairperson of the Anti-Counterfeit Agency Board while the appointment of Pradeep Paunrana has been revoked.

They will serve for a period of three years, with effect from 12th July 2018.

COURTESY THE STAR