Raila NASA WARNS ‘UGLY STONED FACED’ IEBC Chairman Chebukati AGAINST Changing Law to Facilitate Uhuru Rigging August Election

The NASA pentagon team has said there will be no elections in August if the IEBC amends a clause in the election law that seeks to bar presidential results from being announced at the constituency.
They were led by Siaya Senator James Orengo, Machakos Senator Johnstone Muthama and Isiolo Deputy Governor Mohamed Gulled.
Don’t defy court order
The NASA team asked the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to withdraw the petition it has filed challenging the April 4 decision at the High Court, which declared that presidential results at polling and constituency level are final and cannot be overturned unless by the order of the court.
“In which interest is this appeal made? That’s mischief and we will not participate in the elections of 2017,” Orengo said.
The leaders spoke at the Moi International Airport, Mombasa.
They claimed the IEBC is admitting that they have been changing results.
The leaders also claimed that the electoral agency has been arbitrarily deploying and posting returning officers without any basis.
They demanded the IEBC adopt an open and transparent process of deploying constituency returning officers.
“The process should invoke open balloting where constituency coordinators are randomly picked and their constituencies selected,” Muthama said.
Public inspection for poll kits
The team also demanded that the EVID kits be subjected to public inspection to confirm that they are suitable for the intended purpose and also be used in voter verification.
“They should be deployed and distributed to all polling stations for purposes of supplementing the voter verification,” Orengo added.
Over the Kilifi retreat, the team said they had serious discussions on how to win.
“There is no way Jubilee is going to win. We have looked at the numbers. We are soon rolling out a diary of activities, starting with a rally in Nakuru. This should be finalised by the end of the week,” Orengo said.
The senator added that the NASA pentagon is not bound to use the existing names for the top jobs for co-principals, and they have already consulted with their lawyers.
Comments
Anonymous says
they boast that they have numbers.why tense ?.
Anonymous says
they have panicked.
George says
They have been telling Kenyans more lies than truths about our general welfare. It’s time to close shop and let others run the affairs of the country prudently.
laikipia says
If Nyongo went to do counting of vote at the forest. them told the returning officer what to announce. Do you think Kenyans are fool to make such mistake give me a break.
In any democary apart from developed country the final tally must be proved be it on a court of law or in public.
make no mistake, the central tallying centre must be mandated to announce the final vote of which the returning officer in the constituency must approve and sign as the final vote tally
George says
They are headed home.
Alex Oduor says
All doors are locked this time, the election body should not even open a single door so that one opponent can get support when blows are showering him. Uhuru is strong same to Raila, I don’t see why should one be favoured. Waingie kwenye Ring na Chebukati awe refa mzuri ambaye hana mapendeleo, haya mambo ameanza sasa yanatufanya sisi Wakenya tusiwe na imani naye.