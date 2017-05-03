Raila NASA WARNS ‘UGLY STONED FACED’ IEBC Chairman Chebukati AGAINST Changing Law to Facilitate Uhuru Rigging August Election

The NASA pentagon team has said there will be no elections in August if the IEBC amends a clause in the election law that seeks to bar presidential results from being announced at the constituency.

They were led by Siaya Senator James Orengo, Machakos Senator Johnstone Muthama and Isiolo Deputy Governor Mohamed Gulled.

Don’t defy court order

The NASA team asked the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to withdraw the petition it has filed challenging the April 4 decision at the High Court, which declared that presidential results at polling and constituency level are final and cannot be overturned unless by the order of the court.

“In which interest is this appeal made? That’s mischief and we will not participate in the elections of 2017,” Orengo said.

The leaders spoke at the Moi International Airport, Mombasa.

They claimed the IEBC is admitting that they have been changing results.

The leaders also claimed that the electoral agency has been arbitrarily deploying and posting returning officers without any basis.

They demanded the IEBC adopt an open and transparent process of deploying constituency returning officers.

“The process should invoke open balloting where constituency coordinators are randomly picked and their constituencies selected,” Muthama said.

Public inspection for poll kits

The team also demanded that the EVID kits be subjected to public inspection to confirm that they are suitable for the intended purpose and also be used in voter verification.

“They should be deployed and distributed to all polling stations for purposes of supplementing the voter verification,” Orengo added.

Over the Kilifi retreat, the team said they had serious discussions on how to win.

“There is no way Jubilee is going to win. We have looked at the numbers. We are soon rolling out a diary of activities, starting with a rally in Nakuru. This should be finalised by the end of the week,” Orengo said.

The senator added that the NASA pentagon is not bound to use the existing names for the top jobs for co-principals, and they have already consulted with their lawyers.