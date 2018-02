NASA coalition has dropped Hon Gladys Wanga and nominated Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa to the PSC.

The coalition also nominated Vihiga Senator George Khaniri and Ben Momanyi to the Parliamentary Service Commission.

The nomination was done on Thursday.

The nomination of members to the powerful and strategic PSC exacerbated wrangles among Nasa parties – ODM, Wiper and ANC – on how to share the thre