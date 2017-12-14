NASA Confirms Raila Inauguration February 2018, To Hold Rally On Sunday In Mombasa

NATIONAL SUPER ALLIANCE

Statement on the The Peoples Assembly.

14th December, 2017

Following the postponement of the launch of the Peoples Assembly that was to take place on Jamhuri Day, Tuesday 12th December, the Organizing Committee wishes to announce the resumption of the Peoples Assembly process.

The postponed inaugural session of the National People’s Assembly will be preceded by a series of regional consultative forums. These preparatory meetings will bring together the leadership of the different regions of the country to deliberate on national governance as it affects the regions, and to distill the region’s agenda for the Peoples Assembly.

The first of these consultative forums, of the Coast region, is scheduled for Sunday 17th December, 2017. The NASA national leadership will grace the occasion. The detailed information on the forum will be communicated by the coast leadership.

The National Organizing Committee will communicate the full schedule of the consultative forums in the coming days.

The inaugural session of the National Peoples Assembly will take place early in the new year.

National People’s Assembly Organizing Committee

Hamida Kibwana

Koitamet ole Kina

Peter Mathuki

David Ndii

Oduor Ong’wen

Judy Sijeny

Bramwell Simiyu