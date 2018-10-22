Truth: Nandi Governor Sang Drove DP Ruto In Kapsabet Streets, Uhuru Arrived On A Chopper

By Jackson O’Mogeni

DP William Ruto being driven by Nandi Governor Stephen Sang. [Photo/Ng’eno]

Nandi Governor Stephen Sang on Sunday caused a stir in the streets of Kapsabet after he was pictured driving Deputy President William Ruto, who had arrived earlier from Nairobi on a chopper.

The two leaders inspected a host of projects done by the county government before driving to Kapsabet Boys for a fundraiser.

Curious residents queued in Kapsabet town as Ruto waved from the co-drivers’s seat with Sang making stopovers at times to greet them.

Initially, social media users had speculated that President Uhuru Kenyatta was on the wheels only to emerge later that it was Sang. The joke about Uhuru driving Ruto was just fake news and was poorly done as somebody just fished out an old photo of the president and DP inside an ambulance that they might have commissioned

But Uhuru would later land on chopper in the prestigious institution where he was ushered in by school administrators along with the two leaders.

It is not the first time Ruto to be driven by someone not attached to his security team given that last year in November, his son Nick drove him from Westlands where he had attended church function.

Also, Ruto is not stranger in pulling surprises given that sometimes this year, he made stopovers in the outskirts of Nairobi to buy roasted maize.

Read more from this writer HERE