Nandi County Governor Stephen Sang Accused By Senator Cherargai Of Employing Incompetent Slay Queens

The country’s youngest governor, Nandi’s Stephen Sang has been accused by his county’s Senator Kiprotich Cherargei of employing “slay queens” at the expense of qualified personnel.

Cherargei made the damning allegations in Sang’s presence during a recent fund raiser at Mosop in Nandi County.

According to The Standard, the Senator listed corruption, flawed and unfair appointment processes and accused Sang of nepotism and favouritism in public appointments.

However, the governor hit back at the allegations terming them childish.

“When a child burps, you do not break your journey. You wipe your clothes and proceed with the journey,” he said.

The public spat between Sang (33) and Cherargei (31) has caught the eye of Deputy President William Ruto who is reported to have summoned the two last week in Nairobi where he prevailed upon them to end the wrangles which the DP said was hampering service delivery in the county.

Cherargei has in the past accused Nandi MCAs of being puppets of the county executive while Sang countered the claims arguing that it was the senator who was holding night meetings with the county leaders to undermine his administration.

Last Friday, Sang was forced to produce receipts showing the purchase of 18 lorry tippers at a cost of Sh8.5 million each.

Cherargei claimed the county bought each lorry at a cost of Sh15 million.

“The senator can produce the evidence he has to show any contrary dealings. Otherwise he should stop making false claims for personal gain,” Sang said.

