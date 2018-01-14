EXPOSED: Names of DP Ruto Allies Rejected By Uhuru in Cabinet List; Causing William ‘Ulcers’

Reports have emerged that President Uhuru was to finish naming his cabinet this week but this did not happen after disagreement with his deputy over 3 individuals in DP Ruto’s list and 4 names of opposition politicians proposed by Uhuru on recommendation of USA embassy.

A disagreement ensued between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy over the inclusion of the 7 names in the Cabinet, forcing the event to be called off at the eleventh hour.

The Star reported that Uhuru refused to bring on board Ruto’s allies who are critical to his 2022 bid.

Top on the list of contention is former Budalangi legislator Ababu Namwamba, Former Agriculture CS Davis Chirchir and the late Nicholas Biwott’s daughter Esther Koimett.

DP Ruto’s camp also reportedly rejected names of Opposition politicians Hon Jakoyo Midiwo, Evans Kidero, Boni Khalwale and Farah Maalim who had featured in the list and KANU nominee Kiprono Kittony whose name was flatly rejected by Ruto’s camp who see him as a threat due to his close ties with Baringo Senator Gideon Moi who has also declared interest in the 2022 race to State House.

A source told local media that 2022 succession surfaced with Ruto reportedly believing that the former politicians are too close to Raila, while others are “too independent and/or close to the Baringo Senator Gideon Moi,”.