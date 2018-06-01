Nairobi National Park Is Totally Destroyed, Uhuru Jubilee Regime Focused On Kickbacks, Costing Our Future

Paula Kahumbu

Our beloved Nairobi Park is being wrecked as a result of short term thinking, poor planning, and total lack of imagination. I am extremely sad today, that our leadership do not see what they are doing to Kenya. How can they be so blind? How can anyone possibly think that this was a good decision?

Maybe as the president rounds up the engineers of the latest corruption scandals, he could also throw in the engineers of this. I hope the children of all those involved in the railways are telling off their parents for destroying East Africa’s oldest National Park.

