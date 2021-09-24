My President My Choice- One of the TOP Luyha boy got this…

MY PRESIDENT MY CHOICE

By Alex Wakoli

Oooh Mudavadi is a spoiler, oooh Mudavadi can only be number 3, oooh OKA is a cerelac coalition, oooh Mudavadi must support Raila lest he becomes irrelevant, oooh it’s a two horse race between Ruto and Raila. Who said Musalia was born to support Raila to his death. If Raila was not selfish then it’s common sense for him to support Musalia after supporting him twice.

Give us a break, some of us don’t give a hoot about what you think. We shall simply vote for Mudavadi, whether he’s lazy or hardworking, whether he will win or not we care less. Why should an inconsequential guy bother some of you so much?

If Mudavadi is weak then Raila and Ruto supporters need to be happy. I have never seen or heard someone who gears for a stronger opponent. This mantra however is uniquely found in Kenya on supporters of certain candidates.

A politician is as strong as his/ her support base. If you have a low self-esteem, support your Raila or Ruto without trying to drag us along.

You find a sane man claiming that Kenya is not for straight foward men like Mudavadi but for goons, thieves , murderers and perverts.

Then one year after elections the same fool starts complaining about corruption, high fuel prices, high cost of living etc. As the saying goes, people who vote in incompetent leaders aren’t victims but accomplices.

Kenyans deserve to be taxed more because that’s what they always vote for. A clearly know thief walks into churches, bribes your clergymen and purports to be a Christian. You know he’s not, you know he’s pretending but you also pretend that he’s honest, you get euphoric about him, some sense of obsession entangles you.

How do you vote for a guy who’s responsible for your pathetic state then claim to be of sound mind? You vote for a known swindler, a known war monger, a known tribalist, a known wife batterer, a man who blatantly disregards the law, a man who stops at nothing provided he satisfies his selfish needs, then expect us to join you when lamenting that life has become unbearable? What did you expect while electing your crook?

As for me and my house we shall vote for Mudavadi, if he doesn’t contest we shall fix his name on the ballot and vote for him in absentia. Let the other jokers from Luhya land led by Oparanya and kituyi hold their horses. This time round it is Musalia. How l wish that Ruto win just for Kenyans to feel the pain but because God love His people, He can’t allow that to happen🙏🏻