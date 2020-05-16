My life is in danger, but before they eliminate me I will expose Msando killers- Hon Sudi

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi and his Bahati counterpart Kimani Ngunjiri have threatened to reveal those who killed former IEBC official Chris Msando during the 2017 election period.

Sudi said the ongoing fluid political situation in the country was now characterised by threats to life and intimidation of allies of Deputy President William Ruto.

He said some of them like Ngunjiri were being trailed every day but added that the death threats would not scare them.

“It’s not a joke and soon we will reveal everything including those who killed Msando and others,” said Sudi.

He said those scheming to wreck Jubilee and undermine the DP were not angels to live for more than 500 years.

“Even Moi was everything during his time. But one day he went back home to sit under the tree and recently we laid him to rest. Let them know that we all are headed there,” said Sudi.

He claimed there were also threats by the DCI to arrest him and Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen among others because of their political stand.

Ngunjiri said he would soon officially make public those who were trailing him with bad intentions.

“They can kill me or others and do anything they want but the question is so what after that? The question to them is what next after doing that because we have seen all that happen even before,” said Ngunjiri.

Sudi and Ngunjiri said all that is being schemed was aimed at finishing the DP politically but they warned Kenyans were now enlightened than before and would make the right decision at the right time.

Ngunjiri said people were now wondering where the DP is and how he is.

” I want to tell Kenyans that the DP is very happy and peaceful despite what is happening,” said Ngunjiri.

Ngunjiri said he had spoken to DP and he was in high spirits.

“The DP is always referring to the Bible when we talk to him and he is actually the happiest and most peaceful person,” said Ngunjiri.

The two MPs said they had called the media briefing in Eldoret on Saturday to assure residents of Rift Valley that peace must prevail in the region despite the ongoing political wrangles in the country.

Ngunjiri said they harboured no I’ll feelings against anyone and they would support President Uhuru Kenyatta until he completes his term.

The Bahati MP also claimed that the government was using the Coronavirus situation to play politics and scheme against the DP.

He claims that the briefings by the Ministry of Health on Covid-19 may be politically motivated.