My life is in danger after I disagreed with governor Ottichilo, Vihiga DG tells police

Vihiga Deputy Governor, Patrick Saisi, recorded a statement at Kisumu Police Station over life threats after alleging that he had a fallout with his governor Wilber Ottichilo.

The two have been involved in a war of words and the bad blood seems to have escalated.

County commander, Benson Maweu, directed Saisi to record another statement at the Vihiga Police headquarters in Mbale.

Saisi claimed that the governor used junior staff to frustrate him severally.

“We all know that Ottichillo is the governor and I deputise him, but I’m not given a chance to delegate duties in this county. Anything I direct to be done is not done until the governor himself directs it to be done.

“I’m supposed to be in charge when the governor is out of the county but the junior staff often undermine me, “Saisi lamented.

Insiders stated that the two differed after the governor asked Saisi to wave at mourners during the funeral of football legend Joe Kadenge in Hamisi last month.

Saisi felt looked down upon because Ottichilo later gave MCAs present a chance to address the gathering.

His decision to go public with threats to his life has escalated the fallout with MCAs now trying to broker peace between the two county chiefs.

Deputy speaker Nickson Butiya said the assembly was doing everything it can to resolve the differences.