Mwangi Kiunjuri vows to teach Uhuru a lesson in 2022 for sidelining Ruto

Former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri has vowed to teach President Uhuru Kenyatta’s ruling Jubilee party a lesson in the 2022 general elections for sidelining Deputy President William Ruto.

Kiunjuri who on Monday through his party, The Service Party (TSP), took a swipe at both Jubilee Party and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), saying they have failed to offer the needed leadership in the country, said his party will fight for Ruto.

The TSP party said it will field candidates in the upcoming by-elections recently announced by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati on September 18 announced December 15 as the date for various by-elections.

TSP said that, for now, it has special political interests in Mount Kenya region and will be fielding candidates in the upcoming by-elections in Kahawa Wendani in Kiambu, Lakeview Ward in Nakuru, and Gituri in Murang’a.

Karungo wa Thang’wa, who is the National Organising Secretary of The Service Party of Kenya said TSP is a national party with a special interest and consideration for Mt Kenya region.

According to Thang’wa, 20 aspirants have so far declared their interest to vie for the Kahawa Wendani seat under the TSP party. The seat fell vacant this year after area Ward Rep Cyrus Omondi died while on an official trip in India.

He said the party is ready to take on both Jubilee Party and Orange Democratic Movement “because both have failed Kenyans and do not have Kenyans’ interests at heart”.

The party said a majority of Kenyans are unhappy with the way Jubilee Party has been treating leaders as well as the economic hardships occasioned by some not-so-people-friendly policies put in place by the Jubilee Party.