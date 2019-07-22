Mutai Ngunyi, Babu Owino calls for the arrest of DP Ruto over Arror and Kimwarer dam scandal

Embakasi East member of National Assembly (MP) Babu Owino called on President Uhuru Kenyatta to arrest his Deputy William Ruto over the Kshs. 21 billion Arror and Kimwarer dams scandal.

DP Ruto was adversely mentioned in the dams scandal, where the government paid Kshs. 21 billion down-payment without proper designs and workplans.

When the scandal broke, DP Ruto was quick to argue that the money lost was only Kshs. 7 billion and not Kshs. 21 billion as reported.

According to DCI, 4 billion was withdrawn in CASH from a WESTLANDS bank. It was TAKEN to the home of some INFLUENTIAL BIG Person. After "Henry Rotich" will they ARREST this BIG PERSON? I have a BAD Feeling. — Mutahi Ngunyi (@MutahiNgunyi) July 22, 2019

However, several investigations by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) revealed that indeed Kshs. 21 billion was lost.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in March began a probe on the said dams, and included other dams that were unfinished such as Itare Dam, the Embobut Multi-Purpose Dam, the Lower Turkwel Irrigation Scheme, and the Napuu II Irrigation Project.

In a statement released that month, the DPP Noordin Haji stated that, ‘he has noted the shocking magnitude of the amounts involved and the range of parties that are of interest to the Investigations‘.

The Investigations would take some time and would cover the whole sum of Kshs. 65 billion where Kshs. 21 billion has already been paid out.