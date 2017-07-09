Mutahi Ngunyi: Sakaja’s competitor is helplessly desperate, the only card left in him is that of tribe

It is now apparent that that village runaway political fugitive long lost the script. It is now clear that he can never beat Sakaja even if he hired the best of magicians like those who advised Pharaoh. After unavailingly playing all cards, the only card left in him is that of tribe. But unfortunately, it is doing him more harm than good. There is enough reason to believe that he will lose terribly.

Sakaja is highly principled and firm. His track record as Member of Parliament is the ladder he is majestically climbing. The five years he spent as MP has tapered him into a firebrand that Nairobians cannot afford to ignore because they truly desire economic progress through genuine leadership.

Those naïve NASA bloggers making mountains out of the molehills on Sakaja’s ethnicity have elected deceptive path. They know he is a cynosure and thus doing everything outside the books to try and stop him. Nairobians have said no because Sakaja is here to rescue their County by sponsoring bills in Senate that’ll help tackle eradicate insecurity, corruption and revamp their economy. There is time for everything. Sakaja is the messiah they have been yearning for.

Sakaja’s competitors have now realized that the losing calamity they envisage is uncomfortably close. They will not survive. They are now branding him a non-Luhya unbeknownst to them, they are raising hell against themselves. Commonsense and decency of content long abandoned them.

Sakaja’s competitors must be told there is no shortcut to maturity. For Sakaja, he is brave. He knows that it takes maturity to be patient while his rivals nag. Recently, his competitor erected billboards across Nairobi County at the behest of taxpayer’s money through City Council. He thinks Nairobians are unaware. He thinks Nairobians are fools? What the hell does he take Nairobians for? Useful idiots?

They should know that having integrity is better than having money from questionable sources.

By inspiring online busybody online hack writes with bundles, it only confirms that his main challenger has suddenly become a lame duck. Unfortunately, it is too late to pick him off the canvas because no amount of chicanery will endear him to the hearts of the people of Nairobi.

It is no secret that the corruptive tendency of bloggers to brand Sakaja names has become unbearable. It is laughable that having realized that Nairobians are in the mood to elect Senator Sakaja irrespective of his tribe or party affiliation, they are suddenly shy of an open contest. His main challenger Edwin Sifuna has resolved to solicit for Luhyia votes by rechristening Sakaja endless names such as Koskei, Mogaka and Oluoch.

Why is the factotum afraid to throw his hat into the ring for a legitimate contest? Perhaps he is afraid of a colossal defeat menacingly staring at him in the face and he would rather latch into untenable theatrics to attract sympathy votes from Luhyas.

The latest opinion polls have clearly indicated that if elections were held today, Johnson Sakaja would beat him like a talking drum. Having seen the imminent defeat in the horizon, he now believes blemishing the ethnic person of Sakaja would help him preserve and perpetuate Luhya votes. But he is grossly mistaken nevertheless. Nobody is deceived.