Mutahi Ngunyi Confirms Governor Obado Troubles Are Linked to DP Ruto, To Rot In Jail If No Strategy Change

Jubilee Propagandist Mutahi Ngunyi has revealed that Migori Governor Okoth Obado troubles with the law maybe politically motivated and a work of competitors.

Ngunyi confirmed that Governor Obado was being harassed by the system over his political friendship with Deputy President William Ruto.

Ngunyi questioned why the EACC, a civilian organization, was involved in Obado’s gun possession yet they were not mandated to deal with criminal matters.

EACC mandate

“I do not understand why EACC is investigating Obado’s guns. This is not part of their mandate. It is abuse of office. Obado is targeted because of Ruto. Or is he?”

Ngunyi’s opinion was supported by exiled International Barrister Miguna Miguna who read mischief in the EACC gun search in Obado’s homes.

“I understand that Migori Governor Okoth Obado has been arrested by the @EACCKenya at a Nairobi hotel for guns purportedly found at his “homes” in Migori & Nairobi. How was he in POSSESSION of guns when he wasn’t at home? When and how did the @EACCKenya get JURISDICTION over guns?” Miguna tweeted on Wednesday evening.

Comparision with Jimi Wanjigi weapons drama in 2017:

The Toronto based civil rights activist further made reference to a 2017 incidence when guns were found in houses associated with NASA patron Jimi Wanjigi.

“Didn’t they also claim to have found “sophisticated” guns including the M4 military automatic weapon at Jimmy Wanjigi’s homes in Malindi and Nairobi? What happened to that one? Kenyans are not that stupid! #SayNoToUjinga,” Miguna stated.