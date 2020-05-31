Musalia Mudavadi sweats everywhere, condemns coup in Ford Kenya that KICKED OUT Wetangula

PRESS RELEASE

Issued in Nairobi Kenya on 31st May 2020

WE DENOUNCE INFLITRATION OF POLITICAL PARTIES THROUGH SPONSORED STOOGES

1. My attention has been drawn to the TRAGIC MISCHIEF taking place in FORD KENYA PARTY. A caucus of SPONSORED QUISLINGS within Ford Kenya has held a KANGAROO NEC MEETING, at which they have PRESUMED to carry out a PALACE COUP D’ETAT in the party, to remove Senator Moses Masika Wetang’ula from the position of Ford Kenya PARTY LEADER. They have further purported to replace him with a PUPPET PARTY LEADER. The puppet is supposed to lead in holding capacity, ahead of the puppeteers replacing him with someone else.

2. I am aware that this MISCHIEF has been in the making for some time now. It is calculated to invade and DESTABILIZE ALL INDEPENDENT MINDED POLITICAL PARTIES. The mischief has been escalated at a number of meetings led by the leader of a NASA member party, whose objective is to destroy and dominate everyone politically. In this, they are aided by the Secretary General of the Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU). This ugly ploy reminds us of the WATERGATE SCANDAL of JUNE 1972, when the leader of a political party in the United States invaded another party in the manner that we are now witnessing in Kenya. It is both against the POLITICAL PARTIES ACT (2011) and a big shame.

3. On my own behalf and on behalf of the entire fraternity of AMANI NATIONAL CONGRESS, I wish to assure Senator Wetang’ula that we solidly stand with him. We note with satisfaction that the LEGITIMATE ORGANS OF FORD KENYA have moved swiftly to diffuse the confusion generated by the EXTERNALLY SPONSORED MISCHIEF and to restore ORDER in the party. We urge Ford Kenya to BE FIRM AGAINST QUISLINGS and in its resolve to STAND WITH THE PEOPLE of Kenya.

4. We, as ANC, urge Kenyans to REFUSE TO SUCCUMB TO POLITICAL INTIMIDATION AND BRIBERY. In the end, EVIL WILL CONSUME ITSELF in its OWN FIRES. The AXIS OF EVIL in the country has CAPTURED PARLIAMENT and now holds it HOSTAGE. It is now INVADING POLITICAL PARTIES. They want to KILL all PLATFORMS OF DEMOCRACY and good governance in the country. This must be most strongly CONDEMNED and RESISTED by all citizens and leaders of goodwill. Certainly we at ANC WILL FIRMLY RESIST all efforts to ROLL BACK THE GAINS OF DEMOCRACY in the country, no matter what the source may be.

H. E. Musalia Mudavadi, EGH

ANC PARTY LEADER