Musalia Mudavadi suffers from middle stage of dementia; warning Raila of tough battle 2022 is a symptom

By Onyango Ochieng Jnr

Musalia has warned Raila of a “TOUGH BATTLE in 2022”.

This statement, prima facie, confirms that Musalia suffers from the middle stage of dementia.

At this point, Scholars argue that one: 1. Becomes rapidly confused & disorganized 2. Exhibit poor sense of judgment & reasoning 3. Loses his memory 4. Engages in self-harm activities 5. Becomes slow like a bat from hell and 6. Starts hearing people screaming inside his head and having endless nightmares!

Musalia shows these signs. He has completely abandoned commonsense and cut all links with reality.

This is how CABBAGE Biya started in Cameroon, then graduated to wearing diapers(because he could easily forget to visit the toilet) before he started hearing people screaming and jumping inside his head.

I only hope Musalia doesn’t get there, as he blindly chases his newfound psychotic agenda.

That said:

Musalia and the adjective “TOUGH” can’t exist on the same wavelength. He is feeble, running a crappy “Headquater ONLY” party, grounded on hazy policies. And, he recently embraced socialist utopia used in the nation of Laos in the 70s.

His entire life, Musalia has never fought for anything, not even the love of a woman.

Everything to him was always a gift.

He has been in politics for over 30 years, but not even a single day did he fight for anything including a seat in Parliament.

UDF was a gift from Kibaki’s second wife. 2013 running mate Dissenting Kioni was a gift from the Criminal class in Nyeri–The oligarchs!

ANC itself was a gift from Godfrey Osotsi. Barrack Muluka was a gift from the evil men of Emanyulia.

I will stop there.

Such a charisma bypass, with an awful history promising a ” TOUGH BATTLE”, reminds me of 75 years ago when my favorite author George Orwells noted

“Political language is designed to make lies sound truthful and murder respectable, and to GIVE an appearance of SOLIDITY to PURE WIND.”

But maybe, Musalia doesn’t even know what TOUGH is, maybe he thinks it’s Sugarcane. Maybe he thinks BATTLE is another name for white ants which is a favorite delicacy in his village!