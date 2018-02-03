Kenya Today

”Musalia Mudavadi Is Sacked, The Coward Is Not Luyha Spokesman”- Francis Atwoli

COTU secretary general Francis Atwoli has dismissed Musalia as the spokesperson for the luhya community saying that he lacked the courage to be the commander in chief of the armed forces

He said that he has withdrawn his support from Musalia.He even apologized to Mudavadi’s father saying that he is sorry but is unable to support his son as the Luhya spokes person.

Francis Atwoli said that he would reconvene the luhya leaders so that they can establish their position come 2022.

He also blamed Musalia for being dishonest saying that he could have told the luhya people who traveled from far and wide for the swearing in, to make them aware that the fete was unconstitutional and he would not participate. He instead chose to run away.

Atwoli also said that Kalonzo, Mudavadi and Wetangula were irredeemable cowards

  1. I agree 100% irredeemable cowards such that they can not be trusted with the country leadership. In 2002 Mudavadi chickened out now he has confirmed that the presidency is beyond him and that he do not possess the courage befitting that office.. Joho kiboko yao. Joho tibim! Joho tialala! Joho for prezo 2022.

    Iam a luhya and ive made up my mind come 2022 my vote goes to Hon. Joho. We need courageous and principled leaders and not cowards at the top.

    • THIS COMMENT DOES NOT MAKE SENSE WHEN REFERRING TO AFRICAN MEN, REGARDLESS OF POLITICAL OR TRIBAL AFFILIATION!

      I DO NOT AGREE WITH UHURU KENYATTA, BUT I APPLAUDED HIM WHEN HE STOOD FIRM NEXT TO THE SO CALLED LEADER OF “THE FREE WORLD AND SAID THIS” :

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ge25eYo2Z-Y

      THIS IS EUGENICS POPULATION CONTROL FOREIGN POLICY DISGUISED AS HUMAN RIGHTS POLICY!
      YOU DO NOT SEE THESE SAME FOREIGNERS TALKING POVERTY IN AFRICA CAUSED BY THE LOOTING OF AFRICAN NATURAL RESOURCES WHICH HAS BEEN GOING ON SINCE THE COLONIZATION OF AFRICA, LEAVING MILLIONS IN JAILS CALLED SLUMS!

  4. I AM ALUHYA BUT LET ME GIVE A FREE ADVICE TO ATWOLI BE MATURE YOU ARE MZEE BUT YOU
    NOT KNOW WHAT YOU ARE TALKING DONT BE A FOOL BE MZEE I GIVEN YOU TIME I SEE YOUR REASONING IS OF LIKE A KID BE MATURE WE SHALL RESPECT YOU THINK FIRST BEFORE YOU TALK EVEN YOU VILLAGE CANT VOTE FOR YOUR WHY DO YOU TALK ON BEHAVE OF LUHYAS LIKE AMAD MAN

  5. Mudavadi was going to be automatic heir apparent in Luoland and Western, but now His position is in doubt. He is not strong enough to occupy that position. As a person I use to like him, but now, what my mind is saying is different from what my heart is saying.

