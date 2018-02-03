”Musalia Mudavadi Is Sacked, The Coward Is Not Luyha Spokesman”- Francis Atwoli

COTU secretary general Francis Atwoli has dismissed Musalia as the spokesperson for the luhya community saying that he lacked the courage to be the commander in chief of the armed forces

He said that he has withdrawn his support from Musalia.He even apologized to Mudavadi’s father saying that he is sorry but is unable to support his son as the Luhya spokes person.

Francis Atwoli said that he would reconvene the luhya leaders so that they can establish their position come 2022.

He also blamed Musalia for being dishonest saying that he could have told the luhya people who traveled from far and wide for the swearing in, to make them aware that the fete was unconstitutional and he would not participate. He instead chose to run away.

Atwoli also said that Kalonzo, Mudavadi and Wetangula were irredeemable cowards