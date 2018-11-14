Exposed: Musalia Mudavadi Rejects Uhuru Job of Senior Economic Affairs Advisor

Source close the presidency have confirmed that Amani Leader Musalia Mudavadi has declined an offer of being appointed President Uhuru’s Senior Economic Affairs advisor with a specific focus on mega projects and fiscal policy management.

Hon Musalia is the only top NASA leader who has not technically joined government (jobless); supreme leader Raila Odinga consults Uhuru regularly is now the African Union high representative for Infrastructure with offices in Nairobi, Addis Ababa, Tunis and South Africa. Kalonzo Musyoka is now the IGAD special peace envoy for South Sudan and Hon Wetangula is the senator for Bungoma County.

Hon Musalia has been critical of Jubilee regime and even called for A JUDICIAL COMMISSION OF INQUIRY INTO NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT POSED BY DUMPING OF POISONED CONTRABAND CONSUMMABLE PRODUCTS

Last week at the funeral of former vice president Kalonzo Musyoka Mzee Peter Mairu the for deputy premier asked president Uhuru to save future generation from the curse of Chinese debts. He told Uhuru to his face that the current public debts levels were unsustainable and that he must henceforth end the appetite of Chinese loans which often end uo in the pockets of a few.

The offer for special senior economic affairs advisor to president Uhuru is said to have been dangled by Statehouse operative David Murathe while hosting the former deputy premier at his home in Gatanga Muranga where he had gone to attend a funeral.

The former deputy premier is said to have politely declined the offer saying he feels confident serving the public as the de-facto opposition leader since his two colleagues are now busy with other assignments across the continent.

Hon Musalia was president Uhuru’s runningmate in their 2002 failed presidential bid in which both were humiliated to an extent of even losing his Sabatia constituency MP slot to a little known preacher Moses Akaranga.

Musalia is a likable person with very few (may be zero) political enemies accross the republic, he cuts the image of a fence sitter just like retired President Kibaki- non controversial and a voice of reason.

He is a protege of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and also enjoys close relationship with Uhuru Kenyatta, The Moi family and Mt Kenya mafia. He has close family network in Kalenjinland where he is considered as one of their own and also in Central Kenya where is elder sister is married.

Hon Murathe has however downplayed their meeting and said people should not read too much into it saying they have been friends since their days at Nairobi School and that if Uhuru wanted to discuss anything with Musalia he can do so directly since they are close.