Breaking: Musalia Mudavadi chased like a ‘dog’ from Kibra as Hon Fred Gumo joins Raila to campaign for Imran Okoth

Chaos erupted at Kamukunji grounds in Kibra on Sunday after rowdy youth disrupted an Amani National Congress (ANC) rally led by party leader Musalia Mudavadi.

Mudavadi and ANC candidate for the upcoming Kibra by-election Eliud Owalo were forced to scamper for safety as the rowdy youth pelted his convoy with stones.

ODM leader Raila Odinga made a stop over at Kamukunji on Sunday afternoon before he preceded to Laina Saba to drum up support for his party’s candidate Imran Okoth.

At the same time, there was a standoff between ODM and FORD Kenya supporters as each faction wanted to hold a political rally at Bukhungu ground.

This comes as the latest violent incident to be witnessed ahead of the high-stakes November 7 Kibra mini polls.

Two weeks ago, Jubilee candidate McDonald Mariga’s convoy was also pelted with stones by rowdy youth, prompting him to petition the IEBC to take action against the ODM party which he accused of orchestrating the chaos.