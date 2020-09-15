Murkomen reveals a deal gone-wrong that has put senator Malala’s life in danger

Elgeyo Marakwet senator Kipchumba Murkomen has revealed a deal that three senators engaged in with the government, which is now haunting them.

Taking to his official twitter account on Monday night, the former senate majority leader claimed that Kakamega senator Cleophas Malala’s life is in danger because he owes the state.

Murkomen claimed that the President Uhuru Kenyatta-led government in collaboration with Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga had paid the three senators to vote in favor of the government’s proposed revenue allocation formula.

However, according to Murkomen, the three lawmakers, that is senator Malala, his Samburu counterpart Steve Ltumbesi Lelegwe and Bomet’s Christopher Andrew Lang’at ate received the money in their accounts.

Murkomen went ahead to claim that the three lawmakers ate the money and failed to vote in favor of President Kenyatta’s formula, which led to their arrest.

He argued that the lawmakers owe the state and that is why their lives are in danger.

Murkomen however, wants the government to stop bribing senators, and let them exercise their constitutional mandate.

“According to Mtu Fulani and @RailaOdinga Govt paid Senators to vote for their formulae. Apparently Malala,Lang’at and Lelegwe ate the money but didn’t vote with govt side.We are told Malala’s life is in danger because he owes the State.Why in the first place is govt bribing Senators?” Murkomen tweeted.