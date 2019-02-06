Murkomen is incompetent lawyer, see how Advocate Sifuna humiliated him over Aisha Jumwa vs ODM case

Attention; Kipchumba Murkomen, Advocate

Dear Sir,

RE: PURPORTED APPEAL AGAINST THE DECISION OF THE ODM NEC TO EXPEL HON AISHA JUMWA AND HON. SULEIMAN DORI

We refer to your letter dated 2nd February 2019 and respond as follows.

1. There exists no mechanism of appeal of the decision of the Party’s NEC to the NGC

2. The sections quoted in your letter on “appeals to the NGC” do not exist in the ODM Party Constitution.

It is frankly embarrassing for your clients to claim to be “champions of the values and aspirations of ODM” when they have no basic knowledge of the Constitutive Document of the Party and is indicative of just how far they have drifted from the mother ship.

We strongly suggest that you and your clients take time to familiarize yourselves with the constitution and rules governing the Orange Democratic Movement to save yourselves from such ignorant misapprehensions in future.

In the meantime, the matter remains an internal process between a Party and its membership so that we shall not be admitting strangers to any of the internal deliberations on the matter.

Yours Faithfully, For: ORANGE DEMOCRATIC MOVEMENT

Edwin Sifuna

Secretary General

Cc Chairperson, ODM Disciplinary Committee