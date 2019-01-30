Murathe: We will stop Ruto from statehouse, he is very corrupt

Former Jubilee party vice chaiperson David Murathe has once again hit at the deputy president on corruption allegations.

Murathe claimed that the recent corruption conference held in Bomas was discussing Ruto.

In a sacarstic way the close ally to the president asked ” I was surpride to see the person being discussed on corruption allegations also taking about the act in a public gathering.

David who was speaking in an event organised in Kambaland asked the region to stick to Kalonzo and avoid the trio governors who are painting a bad picture of the eastern region.

Murathe further reiterated his earlier position of seeking constitution interpretation from the Supreme court about Ruto’s candidacy.

Murathe resigned from the jubilee party after giving a tip of the iceberg that claimed they didnt have any memorandum of agreement on Ruto’s term.

Murathe furtether said the deputy president has served two terms too just like the president.

HERE IS THE VIDEO

