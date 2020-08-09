Murathe: Prepare and be ready for President Raila. Mt Kenya will join other Kenyans to vote Baba overwhelmingly

Statehouse operative and Jubilee party Vice Chairman Hon David Murathe has confirmed that Mt Kenya region will team up with the rest of the country to vote for Raila Odinga as the President Kenya in 2022 general election. We shall have a “Mandela Moment” for our great.

In an exclusive interview with KTN on Sunday, Hon Murathe said it is time to reward the former Prime Minister the Rt Hon Raila Odinga for all his struggles and sacrifices that saw expansion of democracy in the country.

Raila would then be a one-term transitional president who will clear the way for generation change in Kenya’s political order. Murathe is listed among the eight men shaping President Uhuru Kenyatta succession politics.

“We think it’s time Kenyans rewarded the years of struggle of Raila Amollo Odinga. They owe it to him. It’s like Mandela, and 2022 will be a Mandela Moment. And we would also like to tell him (Raila) to be a transitional president who will then nurture the young generation to take over in 2027,” Hon Murathe told KTN.

Hon Murathe was categorical that Raila will be on the ballot come 2022 although the former prime minister has remained non committal over his candidature.

“What I can confirm is that in 2022, we will have a poster. And in that poster there will be a portrait of the Handshake. Assuming we go by the formation unveiled at Bomas, we will probably have a prime minister coming from Mount Kenya. You may have a deputy prime minister coming from Coast and the other possibly from the Rift Valley,” he said.

Hon Murathe also put Wiper Democratic Party on notice over his demands that Raila should endorse him in 2022.

“Untill he (Kalonzo) moves from the Nasa coalition, what we are doing is co-operating. Just like we are co-operating with ODM. I don’t know what the arrangement is on the Nasa side but if you ask me I would like him (Kalonzo) to also let Raila run,” he said.

Hon Murathe has previously stated that President Uhuru will not hand over power to a thief and he has made it clear that Ruto will not be president.