Murathe, Kamanda join forces in campaigning for Imran Okoth in Kibra

By Philip Nyamai via fb

David Murathe, Maina Kamanda, Kigumo MP Ruth Mwaniki are some the closest confidants of President Uhuru Kenyatta and all of them have come boldly to tell the people of Kibra moreso Kikuyu community living in Kibra to vote Handshake candidate Benard Otieno Okoth. They reconfirmed this at a meeting of Kikuyu community living in Kibra with H.E Raila Odinga.

At the meeting, Hon Ruth Mwaniki was concerned why Ruto had to force Mariga into the race, “I don’t know why some leaders in Jubilee dragged Mariga into this race,”.

Hon Kamanda on his part urged members of his community to vote for Benard Otieno Okoth in the spirit of the handshake.

“When you see me here, know that President Uhuru Kenyatta is here. On November 7, please come out in large numbers to vote for Imran. Imran’s victory will be a win for the unity of this country,” he told the Kikuyu community in a meeting yesterday.

Adding, “Come November 8, I will be celebrating in Kibra with these people who are gathered here,” he added.