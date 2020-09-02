Murathe distances himself from KEMSA scandal, says DP Ruto allies behind it

Jubilee Vice Chairman David Murathe has distanced himself from Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) scandal that saw millions of shillings meant to combat Covid-19 get lost in poor procurement of equipment.

Speaking during an interview with Citizen TV on Tuesday night, Murathe shifted the blame on Deputy President William Ruto’s allies.

He distanced himself from a company that had been associated with him and argued that it belonged to partners of DP William Ruto.

This is despite reports that Murathe and the owner of the company that was allegedly awarded a tender by KEMSA had previously partnered in other businesses.

According to Murathe, he partnered with the said individual in a lot of issues but not on the deal with KEMSA.

He said he had not submitted his evidence to the investigating agencies since he had not been summoned.

Murtahe however, noted that he had filed a complaint with the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) against individuals who linked him to KEMSA scandal.

KEMSA was accused of inflating prices of personal protective equipment (PPEs) and masks and awarding illegal tenders.