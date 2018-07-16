Mudavadi, Kalonzo Refuse Plans to Revive NASA, Want to go Individual

Two Nasa principals have refuted efforts by Opposition chief Raila Odinga to revamp the moribund coalition ahead of the 2022 General Election.

ANC Party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, and his Wiper counterpart, Kalonzo Musyoka, have elected to focus on strengthening their individual vehicles and leave their options on possible realignments open.

The forth principal and Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula vacated the ship a while back when Senators stripped him off the minority leader position and replaced him with an Odinga ally James Orengo.

Mudavadi while on a tour to Kwale quipped: “How come when we voted for Raila to a man last year it was all okay but now when we present our tickets to Kenyans for the top seat, you hear someone arguing that we first put our house in order. Was is not in order when we voted last year?” he posed.

Kalonzo and Mudavadi argue that the primary basis of their alliance was to capture state power and for Mr Odinga to ‘turn his back on them’ just because they have their eyes on the 2022 is nothing short of shifting goalpost at a time he should rally behind one of them in the next polls.

Mr Musalia’s close allies such as Ayub Savula and Dan Ameyo are of the view that Nasa has outlived its usefulness and it was in his best interest to chart his own path.

It is the same case for Wiper where Mr Musyoka’s advisors are of the view that disengaging from Nasa will give him ample time and space to focus on his own brand given the fact that Mr Odinga is naturally a domineering figure.

Mudavadi, Wetangula, Kalonzo are yet to get over Raila unilateral decision to enter into a pact with Mr Kenyatta.

While Mr Musyoka has toned down, even nominating Makueni Woman Representative Rose Museo to represent him in the Building the Bridges Committee, a product of the Kenyatta-Raila handshake co-chaired by Ambassador Martin Kimani and Lawyer Paul Mwangi, Mr Mudavadi still has strong reservations although he says he is for national reconciliation.

Word has it that the DP is already working with Mr Wetang’ula to consolidate western support and this is partly explained by the fact that the proposed merger of Mr Wetang’ula’s Ford Kenya and ANC has run into headwinds.