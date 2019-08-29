Mudavadi is Kenya’s opposition leader, will beat Raila in Kibra- ANC secretary gen. Muluka

On the November Kibra parliamentary by-election, Muluka said ANC is prepared to snatch the seat from the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM). The seat fell vacant following the death of area MP Ken Okoth last month.

“The only opposition leader now is Musalia. Raila and Kalonzo are political opportunists who have gone to ‘sleep’ with Government, claiming that they are feeling cold being in the opposition. We will demonstrate this when we beat Raila in Kibra,” Muluka said.

“ANC is ready to vanquish Raila and ODM in Kibra. This is just the beginning of an all-out war we have declared against Raila and Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

ANC unveiled former Raila Odinga’s aide Eliud Owalo as its Kibra candidate.

Muluka also faulted Uhuru for declaring that the country would no longer commemorate the death of Kenya’s founding President Jomo Kenyatta following last week’s 41-year anniversary. Uhuru said the commemoration would from next year be a family affair.

He also urged Uhuru to do more in the fight against corruption.

“We want to see the corrupt jailed and the money they stole recovered. We have seen people being arrested, buildings on riparian land demolished but no convictions. If Uhuru is afraid of taking the fight against corruption a step further, he should resign and let Mudavadi take over the reins and halt the spiralling public debt.”