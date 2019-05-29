Mudavadi can’t be opposition leader, will run away when Raila steps in: Ex-CJ Mutunga

Former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga has opined that ANC Party leader Musalia Mudavadi can just fill the position of the opposition leader only when Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is silent, otherwise if Raila talks then he will go into hiding.

The former CJ was responding to Senior Counsel Ahmednasir Abdullahi suggestion that Musalia Mudavadi is the current opposition leader following his attack on the government on Tuesday.

Former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga has opined that ANC Party leader Musalia Mudavadi can just fill the position of the opposition leader only when Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is silent, otherwise if Raila talks then he will go into hiding.

Willy Mutunga contended that the fact that the position of the opposition leader is currently unfulfilled, pretenders would take advantage of the situation to claim they are the opposition.

Amani National Congress party leader Musalia Mudavadi on Tuesday bashed the government over its high appetite for loans and rampant corruption suggesting there is a need to form an independent debt management authority.

“Today the national debt is just shy of Sh6 trillion mark. Most of this money has not been accounted for, but when we ask the government to publish the country’s debt portfolio, they give us a deaf ear, the time has come when we now must establish an independent debt management authority” Mudavadi said