Mt.Kenya region will dump DP Ruto, states CCM leader Isaac Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto should pray for unity within Mt Kenya region whether they will vote for him or not in 2022 presidential race.

In an interview with KTN on Wednesday, Chama Cha Mashinani leader Isaac Ruto said Mt Kenya region must support a single candidate for DP Ruto to win presidency.

Earlier this Month, leaders from Mt Kenya region championed for a Limuru Conference, in which they would discuss unity among themselves. Agriculture minister Mwangi Kiunjuri said the conference is important.

“We cannot be naive and go to the elections as a divided community. Such a meeting should be held in 2021. For now, let us support the President’s Big Four Agenda,” the minister said.

Currently, the region is divided, a move which Mr Ruto says might cost the DP in State House race. One team known as Tangatanga backs Ruto’s presidency while another one called Kieleweke, opposes his bid.

He was making reference to 2002 polls when President Uhuru Kenyatta lost to retired President Mwai Kibaki. Both of them hail from the populous Mt Kenya region.

“We would advise him to have more people on his side. We have seen the senior group gang up against him. For example, I have not heard it from Uhuru talk about supporting his bid. I used to hear him before but he has kept quiet for the last two years,” he said.