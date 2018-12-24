Exposed: Mt Kenya Mafia’s ten key constitutional amendments they want Raila to push in the referendum

10 KEY CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS AS WE MOVE INTO THE NEW YEAR

It is inevitable that we should have some constitutional changes going forward. These are some of the key issues to consider

1. The creation of the position of Prime minister and two deputies. Presidential petition be done after swearing in of the declared winner in order to avoid instability in the country.

2. That the runners up and his running mate join the senate and national assembly respectively

3. That 75% of Cabinet be from Parliament.

4. That we reduce the number of counties to 15 or 16 as per the Bomas draft and that Nairobi be under the parview of the national govt

5. The need to have a new administrative capital.

6. The constitutional formula of capping state borrowing.

7. The mandatory constitutional requirement that counties must employ 30% of the employees from other counties/ non dominant ethnic communities

8. Anchoring of economic crime and proceeds of corruption laws in the constitution.

9. Strengthening of the Senate as the upper house.

10. Protecting the representation of special interests groups in the constitution by providing workable guarantees.



Sen Dr Mwaura Isaac CBS MP

