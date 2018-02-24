How Mt Kenya Mafia Plans To Make Kenyans Their SLAVES By Controlling The Media

By Anwar Saddat

There is a deliberate transfer of the resources of the nation to the hands of a few ruling elites, impoverishing the masses thereby making them susceptible to manipulation.

Their goal is simple- control the means of production and key sectors of the economy and everything else will fall in place.

They now control Kenya Power. Their hold in the news industry and misinformation is set to even increase as first family is set to buy Nation Media Group.

Soon, it’s not only the residents of Murang’a who will be lining up for water, one way or another, our daily life and existence will be interlocked with the mafia that they will be the authority metering oxygen to our lungs.

Jubilee has smartly aligned Kenyans as slaves unto their kingdom. The mismanagement of the Kenyan economy is not by mistake or due to external factors, but a cold; deliberate; and calculated scheme to control Kenyans.