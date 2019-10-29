Mt.Kenya governors warn DP Ruto, ally from speculative debates on BBI

STOP SPECULATIVE DEBATES ON BBI, CENTRAL GOVERNORS CALL ON POLITICIANS:

Central Regional Economic Bloc Governors, under the chairmanship of the Nyandarua County Governor Francis Kimemia, have this morning called for an end to heightened political debates on the yet-to-be released Building Bridges Initiative.

Welcoming the initiative which was started by President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, the Governors noted with concern that the ongoing debates have continued to “elicit heated and potentially divisive anticipatory debates full of emotions and innuendos which could undermine the good intentions of the national leaders.”

“We shall examine the report in detail, discuss it objectively and offer support if it satisfies the interests of our region. As we have said before as Council of Governors, we shall support any initiative which increases budgetary allocations to Counties for the development and improvement of the livelihoods of our people at the grassroots level,” the County leaders who included Governors Kiraitu Murungi (Meru, and also Vice-Chair – CEREB), His Excellency Nderitu Muriithi (Laikipia) and His Excellency Martin Nyaga Wambora (Embu).

And in order to allow for objective discussions on the report, the Governors appealed to the national leaders to publish the findings of the BBI in order to stop the unnecessary speculations: “As the Governors of the CEREB Bloc, we urge our people, and all the Kenyans, to be patient as we await for the report to be released and its contents publicly known.”

Also present during the function was the County Executive Committee Member for Finance and Economic Development Hon. Mary Mugwanja.