We are tired of your incompetent, corrupt regime- Uhuru told

Kenyans have expressed their cries to the head of state over continued burden on them without bearing any fruits.

In a morning hashtag dubbed ”dear mr.president”, netizens expressed their cries.

Here are some sentiments;

#DearPresidentUhuru we were promised free internet for every ward to create jobs. 📹

#DearPresidentUhuru we were promised free internet for every ward to create jobs.

Ahuru kenyatta is the driver and Uliam lootall is the donda Kenya crumbling down soon. #DearPresidentUhuru

#DearPresidentUhuru

#DearPresidentUhuru

A certain artist one day woke up,went to the studio,did a song,(Uhuruto tano tena) some of us loved it, we could even sing it,,but for now mnajuaje vitu kwa ground ni…….😷

#DearPresidentUhuru which corruption are you fighting? 2013: We're fighting corruption

2014: We're fighting corruption

2015: We're fighting corruption

2016: We're fighting corruption

2017: We're fighting corruption

2018: We're fighting corruption

2019: We're fighting corruption — Victor Mochere (@VictorMochere) October 4, 2019

Careless spending and borrowing Kibaki did in 2006 is coming back to bite now. Idiots Yelling out about bad governance in 2017 or 2019 is simply shallow thinking. Deputy president is unstoppable no matter the amount of insults #DearPresidentUhuru #TangawiziCoalition

#DearPresidentUhuru, an angry Akothee distracts Kenyans from the woes they are undergoing under your regime

Construction of a modern roundabout by county government of wajir under the leadership of HE Mohamed Abdi#DearPresidentUhuru #KOTLoyals #KOTLoyalsOnly