We are tired of your incompetent, corrupt regime- Uhuru told

Kenyans have expressed their cries to the head of state over continued burden on them without bearing any fruits.
In a morning hashtag dubbed ”dear mr.president”, netizens expressed their cries.
Here are some sentiments;
#DearPresidentUhuru we were promised free internet for every ward to create jobs.
— Micheal Wanga (@MichealWanga) October 4, 2019
Ahuru kenyatta is the driver and Uliam lootall is the donda Kenya crumbling down soon. #DearPresidentUhuru pic.twitter.com/Dhc2nyDezp
— JM Ondiaso (@ondiasojunior) October 4, 2019
#DearPresidentUhuru
A certain artist one day woke up,went to the studio,did a song,(Uhuruto tano tena) some of us loved it, we could even sing it,,but for now mnajuaje vitu kwa ground ni…….😷 pic.twitter.com/3fJIaZBaxJ
— ~shynePMT💚 (@Peetah_Mwangi) October 4, 2019
"@juliuskitevu: #DearPresidentUhuru see what is happening with our security officers 😢 #KOTLoyals" pic.twitter.com/1547m8Rv3S #KenyanTraffic
— KenyanTraffic (@KenyanTraffic) October 4, 2019
#DearPresidentUhuru which corruption are you fighting?
2013: We're fighting corruption
2014: We're fighting corruption
2015: We're fighting corruption
2016: We're fighting corruption
2017: We're fighting corruption
2018: We're fighting corruption
2019: We're fighting corruption
— Victor Mochere (@VictorMochere) October 4, 2019
Careless spending and borrowing Kibaki did in 2006 is coming back to bite now. Idiots Yelling out about bad governance in 2017 or 2019 is simply shallow thinking. Deputy president is unstoppable no matter the amount of insults #DearPresidentUhuru #TangawiziCoalition pic.twitter.com/hqm6Dqgrei
— Kenyan Trump (@Nichonasri1) October 4, 2019
#DearPresidentUhuru, an angry Akothee distracts Kenyans from the woes they are undergoing under your regime pic.twitter.com/VNx2bRYlRG
— Kibra Finest #KOTLoyals (@KibraFinest) October 4, 2019
Construction of a modern roundabout by county government of wajir under the leadership of HE Mohamed Abdi#DearPresidentUhuru #KOTLoyals #KOTLoyalsOnly pic.twitter.com/d6Uk03jZ0Y
— Comp Guru (@baba_LeonKE) October 4, 2019
Your father stole the surplus.
Moi stole both the budget and the surplus.
You're stealing the budget, the surplus and even the deficit.
What will the coming hustler regime steal?
— Victor Mochere (@VictorMochere) October 4, 2019
• @ShazieKe ati now everything on DP Ruto is ‘fake news’ 😂😂 👇👀
• thanks @JunetMohamed @DonaldBKipkorir for answering his expensive lawyer @ahmednasirlaw
• #DearPresidentUhuru pls stop this … #TangawiziCoalition Leader from finishing Kenya. TG https://t.co/mSV3T1gg3m
— Tony Gachoka (@TonyGachoka) October 4, 2019
