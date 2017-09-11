“MPs Hon Babu Owino, Hon Anthony Oluoch To Be Killed By Police Hit Squard”- Lawyer Reveals

NASA Advocate and MP Hon Anthony Oluoch’s life under threat. Here below is a letter to LSK leadership detailling the evil plan by Jubilee operatives.

President

Law Society of Kenya

NAIROBI.

Two Police officers have in last two hours visited my office twice under the guise they were from my clients ‘ office (The client supposedly being Steve Mbogo), I have in recent date petitioned the election of the Nairobi Gubernatorial seat through Japheth Murroco an ordinary voter and resident of Nairobi. I have also petitioned the election Starehe member of Parliament Charles Kanyi and it’s is my strong belief that I am a target of powerful persons not happy with Petitions filed.

In recent past I have also been warned by my colleagues in Parliament that I together with a few of the new or younger members of Parliament in particular Babu Awino, are the target of elimination by Jubilee and NSIS.

LSK has previously lost its members through extrajudicial style Killings and the Society should move to protect one of its own before this ends up tragically.

I therefore appeal to you and the Society to come out and demand answers from the Inspector General of Police and ask that they explain whey I am being trailed and to confirm of deny that am on the police hit Squard list.

Wakili Antony Oluoch.