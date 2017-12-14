MPs HECKLE Speaker Muturi over Uhuru 80 Year Old Cousin Beth Mugo Nomination to PSC

Jubilee MPs caused drama in the house when they loudly opposed the nomination of Uhuru’s cousin the 80 year old granny Hon Beth Mugo, saying she had failed to represent them well in the last commission.

“Hon Mugo is a nominated senator and should be contented with that slot which otherwise should have gone to a youth from Mt Kenya, she only got it because she is a cousin of the president” an MP from Central Kenya complained.

MPs also opposed other names of legislators who had served in the last Commission, when their names were read.

Shouts of “NO!” greeted speaker Muturi when he read the names of nominated Senator Beth Mugo, Adan Keynan and Homabay Women Representative Gladys Wanga, both speaker Muturi a soft spot for Homabay Women Rep madam Wanga and Hon Beth Mugo who is also favoured by his cousin President Uhuru. The three served as Commissioners in the last parliament.

Adan Keynan is being rewarded for the good work he did for Jubilee in Wajir where he allegedly led the rigging machine to dethrone ODM governor Abdullahi Mohammed.