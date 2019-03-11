‘Stop blackmailing Uhuru over war on corruption’- Jubilee MPs warn DP Ruto

A section of Jubilee and ODM legislators have warned Deputy president William Ruto against blackmailing president Uhuru over the war against corruption.



Speaking at a church service in Nairobi the leaders who included hon Maina Kamanda, Simba Arati (Dagoretti North-ODM) and hon Joshua Kutuny (Cherangany) asked the DP to stop undermining the government effort on war against graft.

Other MPs in attendance included, Ms Mercy Gakuya (Kasarani), Mr Anthony Oluoch (Mathare), Mr Paul Koinange (Kiambaa), Mr Maoka Maore (Igembe North), Mr Robert Mbui (Kathiani), Kiambu woman rep Gathoni Wamuchomba and Mr Ngunjiri Wambugu (Nyeri Town).



In addition Mr Kamanda said, “If they want to leave the government, let them do so quietly. Those who have looted public funds should stop issuing veiled threats that their communities are being targeted!”

Mr Arati told the DP to stop attacking the President using his close allies. “We cannot accept this country to slide back to where it was,” Mr Arati said.

To echo Mr Arati’s remarks former DP Ruto’s ally Joshua Kuttuny asked the Deputy President to stop threatening, blackmailing and intimidating justice institutions



