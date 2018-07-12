DRAMA! Kitutu Chache MP Onyonka Almost Beats Mumias MP For Protecting Cartels

There was drama in Parliament as two MPs almost came to bows during a Committee sitting.

Kitutu Chache South MP Richard Onyonka and his Mumias West counterpart Johnson Naicca engaged in a shouting match that almost degenerated into blows over perceived attempts by Naicca to shield Transport and Infrastructure Cabinet Secretary James Macharia from responding to questions about road construction in the 290 Constituencies.

The fiasco ensued yesterday when CS Macharia appeared before Committee on Implementation chaired by Narok North MP Moitalel Ole Kenta to appraise the committee on the status of implementation of at least 20 kilometers of road in each of the Constituencies across the country

Onyonka picked a fight with Naicca when he tried to defend the CS from responding to queries raised by members of the committee.

Onyonka and Dagoreti North MP Simba Arati had questioned Macharia why some constituencies were being favored in the infrastructure project.

Onyonka protested that his constituency does not have a single road tarmacked despite the House resolution while Kitutu Chache North (Jimmy Agwenyi) has about 80 kilometers of tarmac road.

According to the Standard, the CS said that he was not in a position to respond to the query that Naicca jumped in to defend him, irking Onyonka.

“I have a right to ask questions and get answers from the CS. The CS must answer unless you have an interest. Can you declare your interest,” barked Onyonka to the surprise of the CS and ministry officials.

Efforts by the committee chairman to bring things into order did not help as the two continued in shouting match as Naicca told him off to direct the query to the relevant committee – Transport and Infrastructure.