MP Junnet Mohamed sends a mockery message to MP Aisha Jumwa after her new marriage

During President Uhuru Kenyatta’s meeting with his Deputy Dr William Ruto at the DP’s Harambee Annex office, Malindi MP Hon Aisha Jumwa was spotted in the after meeting photos that circulated on social media, a clear indication that her relationship with the ruling party might have finally stood.

State House Secretary of Digital and Diaspora Communications Dennis Itumbi who shared the Photos of Jumwa with President Kenyatta and DP Ruto termed her as Iron Lady.

This made the ODM director of elections Hon Junnet Mohamed to take to his twitter account to comment on the matter.

” When you disagree with your party and join another one, you do it as Hon Aisha Jumwa did yesterday.. Mchana peupe!! Congratulations Hon Aisha,” posted Junnet.

Jumwa is accused by ODM of openly showing disrespect to the party leader and insinuating she had decamped from the party and aligned herself with DP Ruto.

The National Governing Council that sealed her fate is composed of the National Executive Council, ODM League, Youth League, county coordinating committee officials and the National Election Board.