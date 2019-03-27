MP Aisha Jumwa finds new home days after divorce

The embattled Malindi Member of Parliament Aisha Jumwa’s woes seem to be nearing the end.

After being unceremoniously handed a divorce by Raila Odinga-led Orange Democratic Party (ODM), Jumwa seems to have found another new dalliance in President Uhuru Kenyatta.

During the head of state’s meeting with his Deputy Dr William Ruto at the DP’s Harambee Annex office, Jumwa was spotted in the after meeting photos that circulated on social media.

State House Secretary of Digital and Diaspora Communications Dennis Itumbi who shared the Photos of Jumwa with President Kenyatta and DP Ruto termed her as Iron Lady.

He also shared another photo of Aisha Jumwa and the President alone, captioning it “The President and Hon. Aisha Jumwa, Harambee Annex.

Jumwa is accused by ODM of openly showing disrespect to the party leader and insinuating she had decamped from the party and aligned herself with DP Ruto.

The National Governing Council that sealed her fate is composed of the National Executive Council, ODM League, Youth League, county coordinating committee officials and the National Election Board.