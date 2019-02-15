Mount Kenya Mafia are after us for supporting Hon.Ruto, claims Laikipia MP

Laikipia Woman Representative Catherine Waruguru and Kimilili legislator Dismus Barasa have said their lives are in danger for supporting deputy president William Ruto on 2022 succession politics.

Addressing journalists on Thursday, the legislators said they had reported the threats to Parliament’s Director of Criminal Investigations.

The MPS who talked at the parliament press room seemed to be sending their message to mt.Kenya mafia who were seen to be sabotaging their political ambitions.

On her part, Waruguru claimed besides receiving threats, she has been insulted for supporting the DP.

“There are those who opposed the Government and the handshake now calling me ‘tanga tanga’. My name is Catherine. I represent the Jubilee government. It’s not good when you discuss my dressing and body structure,” she said.

Kimilili mp Dismus Barasa said that he won’t be cowed to abandon his political stand and support for Deputy President William Ruto,

Barasa added that they had been holding a small ‘PG’ to deliberate on the way forward.