WHY Mothers Are Being Raped At Kenyatta National Hospital- The Truth

You know the reason those mothers are being defiled at KNH and you’re afraid to say it loud.

Those lactating mothers are being raped at KNH because you do not have a government. What you have here is a gang of thugs masquerading as leaders who seek power to sit on you, and do not care how you feel even in your most vulnerable moment.

The good news is that there are people in this country who still believes in this government. They have no intellectual depth to grasp the basic fact that when the tip of your spear is blunt, it doesn’t matter whether the shaft is lethal it won’t kill any game.

The president of this country is dead asleep. He doesn’t care what happens to you at your most hour of need, and he only responds to critical matters after the dust has died down. That’s why the Chief Executive Officer of the largest refferal hospital in East Africa can tell you to go sit on a pin, and she won’t be fired for rubbing salt into your injury.

A time will come when you won’t even be safe inside your house, and it will be too late to call out your government for help.

This country is worse than a shithole.