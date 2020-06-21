Monday MASSACRE: DP Ruto to skip Uhuru’s Jubilee PG meeting; Hon Duale to be KICKED OUT

Latest from tanga tanga wing is that DP Ruto is strongly considering not attend the Jubilee Parliamentary Group meeting to avoid being embarrassed by his boss President Uhuru.

Tanga tanga faction’s online commander Dennis Itumbi gave a hint that DP Ruto may skip the meeting, he termed tomorrow’s meeting as a one way communication in which only Uhuru will read out his decision of whether to retain Hon Aden Duale as the Jubilee National Assembly Majority Leader or he will show him the door and most likely name either Hon Amos Kimunya or Hon Kanini Kega as Majority Leader.

“I think President Uhuru will not be at KICC, for the Jubilee PG. I think he will join the Jubilee PG via Zoom. That means the PG will not be a discussion, it will be a one way communication of a decision. If I was an MP, I would also join via Zoom. Ama meet at Jubilee Asili Centre and Zoom in. Why go physically? If the chair is also not attending. But then again, I am just a farmer. #HustlerNation”- Dennis Itumbi posted on his Facebook Page.

“It will indeed be embarrassing if DP Ruto will drive all the way from Karen to come attend a 15 minutes meeting in which Uhuru will be lecturing everybody and most likely attacking the tanga tanga faction. This he (Ruto) will not attend. It is obvious the marriage is broken, kama ni mbaya ni mbaya, acha iteremke” – A reliable source privy to goings on in Camp Ruto told this writer.

“Whether or not Duale will continue as Majority Leader depends on the President; specifically, whether the President has gained confidence in him or not,” Nyeri town MP Hon Ngunjiri Wambugu said.

Hon Duale is under siege from the Kieleweke wing of Jubilee, disillusioned that Uhuru had retained him as leader of Majority. It is expected that the president will address the issue of Duale to end the Jubilee purge that has seen many of Ruto allies lose seats in Parliamentary committees. Most of the affected MPs have since pledged loyality to Uhuru thus abandoning Ruto’s tanga tanga movement.

There is also talk that Uhuru may after all retain Duale and at the same time attack the Kieleweke wing that is keen of vanquishing Duale from house leadership. Although Duale is quiet, also those salivating for his position like Kimunya and Hon Kega are also dead silent for they don’t know what Uhuru will do.