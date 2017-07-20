MOMBASA SENATOR Omar Hassan True Colours Revealed, Conspires with Jubilee to Dethrone Joho- Mission Impossible !

It is now confirmed,Hassan Omar Hassan is an avid Jubilee project right from the time he declared interest in the Mombasa Govenor’s position.

The senator has largely been hoping from one television channel to another in Nairobi discrediting the incumbent Hassan Joho.

Hassan Omar started by attacking The Rt Hon Raila Odinga in a drive to push for CORD to split. This mission failed when a senior politician from Northern Frontier districts joined Wiper and exposed his close links with Jubilee. Its this close link with Statehouse operatives that has seen him sidelined by top NASA principals whenever they are at the Coast.

His true mission came out openly two weeks ago when he met deputy president William Ruto and is said to have picked millions of shillings to support mission to split votes in favour of Jubilee candidate Suleiman Shahbal.

After receiving millions from Jubilee, the youthful senator bought a fleet of cars that he gave to Wiper MCA aspirants to hoodwink the public.

Then followed his meeting with President Uhuru Kenyatta over the weekend where he was escorted by Jubilee honchos at the coast.

During the meeting he was given more millions and promised a plum job in the Jubilee government incase Jubilee wins the August Polls. He was ordered to meet Shahbal and Hezron Awiti to plot against Joho. This he later confirmed via his tweeter account, which he has since deleated following public outcry.

There first ploy was simple to confuse electorates and divide votes favouring Joho, their first step was to fake an opinion poll and pit the Mombasa race as two horse race,a tight neck to neck race between Joho and Sarai,i think they have released the fake poll already??

Senator Sarai, a reknown human rights activist has been quiet in defending rights of the Coastal fresidents. Sarai, Awiti and Shabaal’ collective objective has been to dethrone Governor Joho.The three are businessmen,driven by their desire and interest as business men period and they should be rejected at the ballot by all cost.